Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Pacers-Suns Game
Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns. He has missed the last two games against the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks.
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Arizona on Saturday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
2018 first overall pick Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Ayton is dealing with an ankle injury, and has missed the last two games against the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks.
Meanwhile, the Suns come into the game as the top seed in the Western Conference, and are 35-9 in 44 games, which is the best record in the entire NBA.
As for the Pacers, they are 17-29 on the season, but are coming off two straight road wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.