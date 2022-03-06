Injury Report And Starting Lineup For Jazz Against The Thunder

Skip to main content
The Utah Jazz have announced their injury report and starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Starting Lineup: The Jazz's starting lineup can be seen embedded below. 

Update: Jauncho Hernangomez is active.   

The Utah Jazz are going to be in Oklahoma to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report for the Jazz against the Pelicans can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

Mike Conley has been ruled out, while Juancho Hernangomez is listed as questionable for the contest.    

The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 39-23 record in the 62 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are an impressive 8-2 in their last ten games overall, and 17-13 in the 30 games that they have played on the road this season.  

