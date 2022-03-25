Wizards And Pistons Injury Reports
The Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons have announced their injury reports for Friday evening.
The Washington Wizards are in Michigan to face off with the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.
The full injury report for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out for the Wizards, which is a big loss to their starting lineup.
The Wizards come into the game as the 12th seed in the east, while the Pistons come into the night as the 14th seed in the east.
