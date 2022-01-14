Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Grizzlies

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Tennessee on Thursday night to take on the Memphis Grizzlies, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Timberwolves PR.

They are 20-21 in 41 games this season, and currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They had a lot of players out of the lineup over the last month due to health and safety protocols, but now they are pretty much back to full strength.

As for the Grizzlies, they come into the game after beating the Golden State Warriors in their last game on Tuesday night.

They are 29-14 in 43 games on the season, and are the third seed in the west.

Related stories on NBA basketball