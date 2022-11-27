Trail Blazers And Nets Final Injury Reports

On Sunday afternoon, the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets are facing off at Barclays Center (in Brooklyn).

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports.

The Trail Blazers will be without Damian Lillard, Gary Payton II, Greg Brown III and Keon Johnson.

Drew Eubanks and Justice Winslow have both been upgraded to available (via Casey Holdahl).

Meanwhile, the Nets will be without T.J. Warren, Yuta Watanabe, David Duke Jr. and Alondes Williams.

The Trail Blazers come into the afternoon tied for the third seed in the Western Conference.

They are 11-8 in their first 19 games, and coming off a 132-129 win over the New York Knicks in Manhattan on Friday night.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak, and they are 5-5 in their last ten games.

This will be their fourth straight game playing without Lillard, who is their best player.

He is averaging 26.3 points and 7.0 assists per contest.

On the road, the Trail Blazers have been impressive (7-4 in 11 games outside of Oregon).

As for the Nets, they are 9-11 in their first 20 games, which has them tied for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They lost 128-117 to the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Friday.

At home, they are 4-4 in the eight games they have hosted at Barclays Center, and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

The Nets have one of the most talented rosters in the league, and Kevin Durant is averaging 29.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest.