Skip to main content

Trail Blazers And Nets Final Injury Reports

The Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets have finalized their injury reports.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Sunday afternoon, the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets are facing off at Barclays Center (in Brooklyn).  

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports

The Trail Blazers will be without Damian Lillard, Gary Payton II, Greg Brown III and Keon Johnson. 

Drew Eubanks and Justice Winslow have both been upgraded to available (via Casey Holdahl). 

Meanwhile, the Nets will be without T.J. Warren, Yuta Watanabe, David Duke Jr. and Alondes Williams. 

The Trail Blazers come into the afternoon tied for the third seed in the Western Conference. 

They are 11-8 in their first 19 games, and coming off a 132-129 win over the New York Knicks in Manhattan on Friday night.   

The win snapped a four-game losing streak, and they are 5-5 in their last ten games. 

This will be their fourth straight game playing without Lillard, who is their best player.

He is averaging 26.3 points and 7.0 assists per contest. 

On the road, the Trail Blazers have been impressive (7-4 in 11 games outside of Oregon). 

As for the Nets, they are 9-11 in their first 20 games, which has them tied for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They lost 128-117 to the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Friday. 

At home, they are 4-4 in the eight games they have hosted at Barclays Center, and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

The Nets have one of the most talented rosters in the league, and Kevin Durant is averaging 29.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest. 

USATSI_19454317_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trail Blazers And Nets Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13855204_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Markelle Fultz's Injury Status For 76ers-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_5031940_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Magic Johnson's Viral Tweet About Russell Westbrook And LeBron James

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17803807_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jayson Tatum's Injury Status For Wizards-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19462034_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jalen Brunson's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17631214_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Mavs-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13678908_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Paul George's Injury Status For Pacers-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19502706_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Timberwolves Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18149690_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trail Blazers And Nets Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar