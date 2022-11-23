Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Wizards-Heat Game

On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat are hosting the Washington Wizards in Florida.

Tyler Herro, who has missed the last eight games, is listed as questionable for Wednesday.

Underdog NBA: "Tyler Herro (ankle) listed questionable for Wednesday."

The former Kentucky star won the 2022 6th Man of The Year Award and is one of the team's best players.

In ten games this season, he is averaging 19.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest.

He's also shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.

Since being drafted with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, he has helped the Heat make the NBA Playoffs three times in a row.

In 2020, they made the NBA Finals, and in two of the last three seasons, they have been to the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, they have gotten off to an abysmal start to the 2022-23 season.

They are 7-11 in their first 18 games and in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

Right now, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, they have been solid with a 6-4 record in ten games, but on the road, they are 1-7 in eight games away from Miami.

Injuries have been a big part of the reason for their slow start.

As for the Wizards, they come into Wednesday with a 10-7 record in their first 17 games, which has them tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.