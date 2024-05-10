UPDATE: Tyrese Haliburton's Current Injury Status For Knicks-Pacers Game 3
UPDATE: Tyrese Haliburton is available
On Friday evening, the Indiana Pacers will host the New York Knicks for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Pacers have listed All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton as questionable on the injury report.
Via RotoWire: "Tyrese Haliburton: Questionable for Game 3"
Haliburton is coming off an excellent regular season where he averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
The Pacers are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 47-35 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020, and defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round (in six games).
Currently, the Pacers trail the Knicks 2-0 after losing both games at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
Most recently, they lost Game 2 by a score of 130-121.
Haliburton finished with 34 points, six rebounds, nine assists and three steals while shooting 11/19 from the field and 7/11 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 50-32 record.
They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday (also in Indiana).
Whoever ends up winning the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against the Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers (that series is currently tied up at 2-2).