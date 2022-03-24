UPDATE: Suns Injury Report Against The Nuggets
Update: Chris Paul will play, but will not play his normal amount of minutes.
The Phoenix Suns are on the road to face off with the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Suns against the Nuggets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Suns come into the night as the best team in the NBA with a 59-14 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the top seed in the Western Conference.
The two teams squared off in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs last season, and the Suns swept the Nuggets in just four games and went all the way to the NBA Finals.
