UPDATE: Suns Injury Report Against The Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

Update: Chris Paul will play, but will not play his normal amount of minutes. 

The Phoenix Suns are on the road to face off with the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full injury report for the Suns against the Nuggets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.    

NBA's official injury report.

The Suns come into the night as the best team in the NBA with a 59-14 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the top seed in the Western Conference.   

The two teams squared off in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs last season, and the Suns swept the Nuggets in just four games and went all the way to the NBA Finals. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

