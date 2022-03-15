Skip to main content
BIG UPDATE: Grizzlies And Pacers Injury Reports

BIG UPDATE: Grizzlies And Pacers Injury Reports

The Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers have announced their injury reports for Tuesday's game.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers have announced their injury reports for Tuesday's game.

Update: Goga Bitadze has been ruled out. 

Update: Ja Morant has been ruled out.  

Update: Chris Duarte, Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Brogdon will all play in the game, while Goga Bitadze is a game-time decision.                      

The Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers are facing off in Indianapolis on Tuesday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports. 

The full injury report for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The two teams come into the game in opposite places in the standings. 

The Grizzlies have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA with a 47-22 record, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.  

As for the Pacers, they have been one of the biggest disappointments in the entire NBA, and have a 23-46 record, which places them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16077257_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies And Pacers Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar14 seconds ago
USATSI_17594955_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_15666060_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_17700082_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Magic's Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar38 minutes ago
USATSI_17869428_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Nikola Jokic

By Ben Stinar38 minutes ago
USATSI_17667230_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar42 minutes ago
USATSI_17594860_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Beat The Wizards

By Ben Stinar48 minutes ago
USATSI_17868799_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Seth Curry's Status For Nets-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar53 minutes ago
USATSI_17652474_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Wizards

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago