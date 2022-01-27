James Harden's Injury Status For Nuggets-Nets Game
Update: James Harden has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday evening at Barclays Center, and for the game All-Star guard James Harden is listed as questionable.
The status of Harden can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Nets lost at home the night before to the Los Angeles Lakers 106-96.
They are 29-18 on the season in 47 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
Right now, they are a half-game behind the Chicago Bulls for the second seed, and one-game behind the Miami Heat for the top seed in the conference.
As for the Nuggets, they come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference 25-21 in 46 games played.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.