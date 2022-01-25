Jarrett Allen's Status For Knicks-Cavs Game

Update: Jarrett Allen has been ruled out for Monday's game between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the New York Knicks in Ohio on Monday night, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Jarrett Allen has been listed as questionable due to an illness, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Cavs have been one of the best surprises in the NBA this season, because they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and have a record of 28-19 in 47 games played.

They have not been to the postseason since 2018 when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

As for the Knicks, they come into the game as the 11th seed with a 23-24 record.

