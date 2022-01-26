Jarrett Allen's Status For Bucks-Cavs Game

Skip to main content
Jarrett Allen will be game-time decision for the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Update: Jarrett Allen will play in the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers. 

The Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio on Wednesday night, and for the game Jarrett Allen is a game-time decision.   

The status of Allen can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Allen missed the last game for the Cavs against the New York Knicks on Monday. 

The Cavs have been one of the best surprises this season, because they have not been to the NBA Playoffs since LeBron James led them to the Finals in 2018. 

This season, they are an impressive 29-19 in 48 games, and are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

As for the Bucks, they are the defending NBA Champions, and are the fourth seed in the east with a 30-19 record. 

