UPDATE: Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Bucks-Timberwolves Game
Karl-Anthony Towns is a game-time decision for Saturday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Update: Karl-Anthony Towns will play.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Minnesota on Saturday evening, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.
Karl-Anthony Towns is going to be a game-time decision due to an arm injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Timberwolves come into the game as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 41-30 record in the 71 games that they have played.
They are on fire as of late, and are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
In addition, they are also an impressive 9-1 in the last ten games that they have played.
