Kemba Walker's Injury Status For Knicks-Cavs Game

Update: Kemba Walker will be available for the New York Knicks against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The New York Knicks are in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, and could be without one of their best players.

Kemba Walker is listed as questionable due to a knee injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Walker missed their 110-102 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon.

The Knicks come into the game against the Cavs with a 23-24 record in 47 games, and are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have been somewhat of a disappointment this season after going 41-31 last season.

As for the Cavs, they have exceeded expectations this season and are currently 28-19 on the season and the fifth seed in the east.

