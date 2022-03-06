Rajon Rondo's Status For Raptors-Cavs Game

Update: Rajon Rondo has been ruled out.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night in Ohio, and they could be without one of their best players for the game.

Two-time NBA Champion point guard Rajon Rondo is listed as doubtful for 'Sunday due to a toe injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The former All-Star began his season with the Los Angeles Lakers, but was traded to the Cavs after their point guard Ricky Rubio was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

They have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA this season, because they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-27 record.

The franchise has not been to the playoffs since the 2017-18 NBA season.

