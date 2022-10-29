Warriors And Hornets Injury Reports

On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets are facing off in North Carolina.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time.

The Warriors will be without veterans Andre Iguodala and Donte DiVincenzo, while the Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball.

Cody Martin and Terry Rozier are both listed as doubtful.

NBA's official injury report

Ball is the best player for the Hornets, but he has yet to play in a game so far this season.

Meanwhile, Rozier is averaging 23.5 points and 8.5 assists per contest, but he has missed their last three games.

The Warriors come into the game with a 3-2 record in their first five contests.

They have wins over the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat and losses against the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

Steph Curry is off to a sensational start to the year averaging 30.8 points per contest on 45.8% shooting from the three-point range.

Curry is from Charlotte, so it's always good to see him play in his hometown.

As for the Hornets, they enter the game 2-3 in their first five contests.

The two wins have come over the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks.

Their three losses have come against the New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Orlando Magic.

Last season, the Warriors won the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics, which was their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

The Hornets have lost in the play-in tournament in each of the last two seasons.