Washington Wizards Guard Leaves Game Early On Tuesday Night

While the Washington Wizards beat the Detroit Pistons 120-99 on Tuesday night, they did have to deal with some injury concerns. Not only did Bradley Beal leave the game in the first-half with back tightness, only to return later in the second-half, but Delon Wright pulled up in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a right hamstring injury.

Running back to try and defend a layup attempt by Pistons’ forward Kevin Knox, Wright clutched at his right hamstring before immediately heading to the Wizards’ locker room during a timeout.

Wright did not return to the game and remained in the locker room as he underwent further evaluation.

After the game, Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said that Delon Wright was dealing with right hamstring tightness and that he did not know the severity of his guard’s injury.

“Delon, right now we will call it hamstring tightness,” Unseld told reporters with a shrug. “I don’t have an idea yet of the severity, but obviously he was forced to leave the game so it is a bit of a concern.”

Signing a two-year, $16 million deal with the Wizards this offseason, Wright was one of Washington’s key offseason additions in their backcourt along with former Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris.

Playing in 16 minutes off-the-bench against the Pistons on Tuesday night, Wright finished the game with 5 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals and a block.

Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal also left this game with back tightness in the first quarter, as mentioned above, but he was able to return to the floor late in the third quarter and finish the game.

The Washington Wizards’ next game will be on Friday, October 28 when they host the Indiana Pacers. Delon Wright’s status moving forward is yet to be determined and it is likely that further updates on Wright’s hamstring injury will be given by the team within the next 24 hours.

