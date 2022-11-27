Wizards And Celtics Injury Reports

The Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts on Sunday night.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 3:30 Eastern Time.

The Wizards will be without Isaiah Todd, Delon Wright and Vernon Carey Jr.

Johnny Davis, Rui Hachimura, Monte Morris and Kyle Kuzma are all listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari, Robert Williams III, Jayson Tatum and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Tatum is off to a stellar start to the 2022-23 season with averages of 30.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest on 47.7% shooting from the field.

This will be the first game of the season that the three-time NBA All-Star has missed.

For the Wizards, Kuzma is one of their top three players and is averaging 20.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest.

Therefore, his status will be significant for the game.

Coming into the night, the Wizards are 10-9 in their first 19 games, which has them tied for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak but are 6-4 in their last ten games.

On the road, they are 3-5 in eight games.

The Celtics come into the game as the best team in the NBA, with a 15-4 record in their first 19 games.

They are 9-1 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

At home, they are 8-1 in the nine games they have hosted in Massachusetts.