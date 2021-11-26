Zion Williamson Injury Update From The New Orleans Pelicans

On Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans have announced an update about Zion Williamson.

"Zion has been cleared to participate in full team activities Williamson played 4-on-4 full court today and will continue his progression towards returning to play," the Pelicans wrote on Friday.

Williamson has yet to make his season debut due to a foot injury.

The Pelicans clearly miss their All-Star forward, because they are 4-16 in their first 20 games of the season.

On Friday night they will play the Jazz in Utah.

Coming into the game, the Jazz are a much better team to start the 2021-22 season coming in with an impressive 12-6 record in their first 18 games.

