Isaiah Hartenstein Made New York Knicks History Against Pacers
On Friday evening, the New York Knicks faced off against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
The Knicks lost by a score of 116-103, so the series is now tied up at 3-3.
The Knicks continue to struggle with injuries, but one of the best surprises of the season has been the play of Isaiah Hartenstein.
In Game 5 (the Knicks won 121-91), Hartenstein finished with seven points, 17 rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 2/3 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.
He also made Knicks history during Game 5.
Via NBA on ESPN on May 14: "Isaiah Hartenstein tied Charles Oakley for the most offensive boards in Knicks playoff history 🔥"
Hartenstein finished Game 6 with four points, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 1/3 from the field in 33 minutes of playing time.
The Knicks will host Game 7 on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Whoever wins the series will play Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round (in five games).
Hartenstein was the 43rd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Knicks, he has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers.
His career averages are 6.0 points, 5.6 rebounds 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 59.6% from the field in 322 regular season games.