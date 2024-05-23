Ja Morant's Post About Kyrie Irving Went Viral During Mavs-Timberwolves Game
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center (in Minnesota) for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Superstar point guard Kyrie Irving got off to an excellent start with 24 points, one rebound and one assist while shooting 11/14 from the field in his first 20 minutes of playing time.
During the game, Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant sent out a post (on X) with a reaction to Irving's highlight.
His post had over 3,000 likes in less than 30 minutes.
Morant wrote: "omg kai 🤦🏾♂️"
Irving has been excellent during the postseason, and is averaging 21.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.2% from the field and 44.0% from the three-point range through the first 12 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds.
Irving is in his second year with Dallas after getting traded (via the Brooklyn Nets) during the middle of the 2022-23 season.
He has also spent time with the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers and won the 2016 NBA Championship.
As for Morant, he is one of the best young stars in the NBA, but is coming off a season where he only appeared in nine games.
He averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range.