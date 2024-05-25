Ja Morant's Viral Post On X During Mavs-Timberwolves Game 2
On Friday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks played Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals at the Target Center.
The Timberwolves led by as many as 18 points, but ended up losing by a score of 109-108 to fall into an 0-2 hole in the series.
Despite the loss, former LSU star Naz Reid had an excellent game with 23 points, two rebounds, two steals and one block while shooting 8/13 from the field and 7/9 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
During the game, Memphis Grizzlies superstar point guard Ja Morant sent out a post on X about Reid.
His post had over 6,000 likes and 300,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Morant wrote: "naz be hoopin"
Reid has been an excellent role player for the Timberwolves, and he finished the regular season with averages of 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 81 games.
He also won the 2024 6th Man of The Year Award.
Game 3 of the series will be on Sunday in Dallas.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
The Celtics lead the Pacers 2-0 with Game 3 on Saturday evening in Indiana.
As for Morant, he only appeared in nine games this past season, so the Grizzlies finished as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.