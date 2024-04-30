Jalen Brunson's Current Injury Status For 76ers-Knicks Game
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is available.
On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available to play.
Via SNY's Ian Begley on Monday: "Knicks are listing Mitchell Robinson (left ankle) as questionable, Jalen Brunson as probable (right knee contusion) and Bojan Bogdanovic (foot contusion) as out for Game 5, per NBA injury report."
Brunson is coming off the best regular season of his career where he averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 50-32 record.
The Knicks have a 3-1 lead over the 76ers, so they can end the series with a victory on Tuesday.
Most recently, the Knicks won Game 4 by a score of 97-92.
Brunson was sensational and finished with 47 points, four rebounds, ten assists and one block while shooting 18/34 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
Game 6 of the series would be on Friday evening at the Wells Fargo Center.
The winner of the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Indiana Pacers.
Last season, both the Knicks and 76ers lost in the second round.