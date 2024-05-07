Jalen Brunson Made NBA History In Pacers-Knicks Game 1
On Monday evening, the New York Knicks hosted the Indiana Pacers for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
The Knicks won by a score of 121-117, and Jalen Brunson led the way with 43 points, six rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 14/26 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 44 mintues of playing time.
He has been on a roll over his last four games and made NBA history during Monday's victory.
Via NBA History: "Players who have scored 40+ points in 4 straight playoff games:
Jerry West
Michael Jordan
Bernard King
Jalen Brunson"
Brunson had the best regular season of his career with averages of 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 50-32 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season, and defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).