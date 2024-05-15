Jalen Brunson Made New York Knicks History In Game 5
On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks hosted the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
The Knicks dominated and won by a score of 121-91 to take a 3-2 lead in the series.
All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson continued his brilliance, and finished with 44 points, four rebounds and seven assists while shooting 18/35 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
He also made Knicks history.
Via New York Knicks PR: "Jalen Brunson has recorded his fifth 40+ point game of the postseason, the second most 40+ point games in a single postseason in Knicks playoff history. He trails Bernard King (6 - 1984)."
Game 6 of the series will be on Thursday evening in Indiana.
If the Pacers are able to force a Game 7, the teams will return to New York on Sunday afternoon.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Celtics lead the Cavs 3-1 with Game 5 on Wednesday evening in Boston.
Brunson spent the first four years of his career with the Dallas Mavericks before signing with New York in the summer of 2022.
He has been one of the best signings of all time for the franchise.
Last season, the Knicks were the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the second round (in six games).