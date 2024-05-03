Jalen Brunson Does Something For The First Time Since Michael Jordan In Knicks-76ers Series
On Thursday evening, the New York Knicks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 115-112 at the Wells Fargo Center.
The victory means the Knicks are now going to the second round to face off against the Indiana Pacers, while the 76ers will be headed home for the offseason.
All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson led the way with 41 points, three rebounds and 12 assists while shooting 13/27 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
He was incredible for the entire series, and has now joined Michael Jordan to make NBA history.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jalen Brunson, last 4 games of this series:
39 points
47 points
40 points
41 points
Michael Jordan ('93) is the last player to score 39+ points in 4 straight playoff games."
Brunson is coming off the best regular season of his career where he averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The Knicks are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season and are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
Last season, they lost to the Miami Heat in the second round (in five games).
Meanwhile, the Pacers are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 47-35 record.
Game 1 of the series will be on Monday evening in New York City.