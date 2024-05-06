Jamal Murray's Current Injury Status For Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 2
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, star point guard Jamal Murray is listed as questionable on the injury report.
The 2023 NBA Champion has been on the injury report several times, but is yet to miss a game in the postseason so far.
In Game 1, the Nuggets lost to the Timberwolves by a score of 106-99.
Murray finished with 17 points, one rebound and four assists while shooting 6/14 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Murray had another fantastic regular season with averages of 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 59 games.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference and had a 57-25 record.
They are coming off a year where they won the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
In addition, the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves in the first round of the 2023 playoffs (in five games).
As for the Timberwolves, they are the third seed in the Western Conference and had a 56-26 record.
They swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round, so they are a perfect 5-0 to start to the postseason.
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday evening when the teams travel to the Target Center in Minnesota.