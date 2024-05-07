BREAKING: Jarrett Allen's Final Status For Cavs-Celtics Game 1
On Tuesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Cavs will remain without one of their best players, as Jarrett Allen has been ruled out.
The 2022 NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous three games, so this will be his fourth straight out of the lineup.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jarrett Allen (rib) ruled out Tuesday."
Allen had another very productive regular season with averages of 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 63.4% from the field in 77 games.
The Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round (in seven games).
The franchise is in the NBA playoffs for the second straight year, but they are coming off a season where they lost to the New York Knicks in the first round.
As for the Celtics, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference had a 64-18 record.
They defeated the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games).
The franchise has reached the Eastern Conference Finals five times in the previous seven seasons, but have been unable to win a title since 2008.
Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday evening (also in Boston).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against the Indiana Pacers or the New York Knicks.