Jaylen Brown's Honest Quote After Boston Celtics Lost Game 4
On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics played the Dallas Mavericks in Texas for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
The Celtics had a chance to win the 2024 NBA Championship, but they lost by a score of 122-84 (the series is 3-1 in their favor).
Jaylen Brown finished the loss with 10 points, one rebound and two assists while shooting 3/12 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the All-Star forward met with the media and shared an honest quote (h/t Celtics on NBC Sports Boston).
Brown: "These are the moments that can make you or break you. We gotta reassemble, we gotta look at, we gotta learn from it and then we gotta embrace it and attack it. It's gonna be hard to try to do what we're trying to do. We don't expect anything to be easy, but it's no reason to lose our head. Tip your cap to Dallas. They came out, they played well and we just gotta be better on the next one."
Brown is in his eighth season in the league, and this is already his second time in the NBA Finals.
He has also been to the Eastern Conference finals six times.
Game 5 of the series will be on Monday evening in Boston.
If the Mavs stay alive, the teams will return to Dallas for Game 6 on Thursday.
Brown finished the regular season with averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range.