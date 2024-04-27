Jaylen Brown Made NBA History In Celtics-Heat Game
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics are playing the Miami Heat in Florida for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
During the game, All-Star forward Jaylen Brown made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Bob Dandridge (1,967) for 66th on the all-time playoff points list.
Following Dandridge, the next player for Brown to pass will be Hall of Famer Bob Cousy (2,018).
Brown had ten points, seven rebounds and one assist while shooting 5/12 from the field 0/2 from the three-point range in his first 16 minutes of playing time.
The former Cal star had another productive regular season with averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He helped the Celtics finish as the first seed in the Eastern Conference (and the best team in the NBA) with a 64-18 record.
In Game 2, the Celtics lost by a score of 111-101.
Brown finished with 33 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 13/23 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Brown is in his eighth season in the NBA (all with Boston).
He has helped the franchise reach the Eastern Conference Finals in five of the previous seven seasons (they reached the NBA Finals in 2022).
Last year, the Celtics lost to the Miami Heat in the Conference Finals (in seven games).