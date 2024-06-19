Fastbreak

Jaylen Brown's Viral Message To Luka Doncic After Mavs-Celtics Finals

Jaylen Brown spoke to Luka Doncic after the Boston Celtics won the title.

Ben Stinar

Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
On Monday evening, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals by a score of 106-88.

The Celtics won their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season.

After the game, the microphones picked up what Brown said to Luka Doncic (h/t House of Highlights and the NBA).

Brown to Doncic: "Luka, you're a killer. You got the best out of me. I love you bro."

Brown finished Game 5 with 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 7/23 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.

He also won the NBA Finals MVP.

Via NBA on ESPN: "The last three Finals MVP winners also took home their respective conference finals MVP trophies 🏆

2022 - Steph Curry 2023 - Nikola Jokic 2024 - Jaylen Brown"

Meanwhile, Doncic had 28 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 12/25 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics during game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
The Celtics dominated the series and the Mavs never had any real momentum.

In addition to winning the title, the Celtics were also the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).

They beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds.

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) controls the ball in the second half against the Dallas Mavericks during game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
As for the Mavs, they were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.

They beat the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in the first three rounds.

