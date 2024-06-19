Jaylen Brown's Viral Message To Luka Doncic After Mavs-Celtics Finals
On Monday evening, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals by a score of 106-88.
The Celtics won their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season.
After the game, the microphones picked up what Brown said to Luka Doncic (h/t House of Highlights and the NBA).
Brown to Doncic: "Luka, you're a killer. You got the best out of me. I love you bro."
Brown finished Game 5 with 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 7/23 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
He also won the NBA Finals MVP.
Via NBA on ESPN: "The last three Finals MVP winners also took home their respective conference finals MVP trophies 🏆
2022 - Steph Curry 2023 - Nikola Jokic 2024 - Jaylen Brown"
Meanwhile, Doncic had 28 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 12/25 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
The Celtics dominated the series and the Mavs never had any real momentum.
In addition to winning the title, the Celtics were also the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds.
As for the Mavs, they were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in the first three rounds.