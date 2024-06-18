Jaylen Brown's Viral Quote About Jayson Tatum After Winning Finals MVP
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics won the NBA Championship (in Game 5) over the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 106-88.
Jaylen Brown finished the victory with 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 7/23 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
Brown was named as the 2024 NBA Finals MVP.
After winning the award, the former Cal star spoke to Lisa Salters.
Brown: "It was a full team effort, and I share this with my brothers. And my partner in crime, Jayson Tatum, he was with me the whole way, so we share this s**t together."
There has always been a lot of debate about the tandem of Brown and Tatum.
However, the two superstars have now proven that they can win an NBA Championship together.
Tatum finished Game 5 with 31 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 11/24 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
Tatum and Brown have been teammates for seven seasons.
In that span, they have made the NBA Finals twice and reached the Eastern Confernece finals five times.
The NBA Championship puts an exclamation mark on their incredible resume.
Brown was the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and has spent his entire eight-year career with Boston.
He finished the regular season with averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field.