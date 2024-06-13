Jayson Tatum Reveals What He Told Jaylen Brown After Celtics-Mavs Game
On Wednesday evening, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics won Game 3 of the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 106-99.
Tatum had his best game of the Finals and finished with 31 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 11/26 from the field and 4/13 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Tatum and Jaylen Brown were seen embracing each other.
Tatum was asked what they spoke about when he met with the media (h/t NBA TV).
Tatum: "I just told him I was proud of him. He said the same thing and that we’ve got to keep fighting. We can't relax. And that was basically the conversation."
Brown also had a good game and finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 12/22 from the field in 41 minutes.
The superstar duo have been teammates for seven seasons, and this is already their second time in the NBA Finals.
They have also been to the Eastern Conference finals in five of those seasons.
Winning a title would cement Tatum and Brown as one of the best duos in the history of the NBA.
Tatum is only 26, while Brown is 27, so they have a lot of time to add to their resume.
Game 4 of the series will be on Friday evening (also in Dallas, Texas).
If the Mavs win, Game 5 would be on Monday evening in Boston.