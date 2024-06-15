Jayson Tatum's Viral Quote Before Boston Celtics Play Game 5
On Friday evening, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics played the Dallas Mavericks in Texas for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
The Celtics had a chance to win the 2024 NBA Championship, but they lost by a score of 122-84.
Tatum finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 4/10 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
The Celtics will now host Game 5 back in Boston on Monday evening.
After Game 4, Tatum met with the media and one of his quotes got a lot of attention (h/t Celtics on NBC Sports Boston).
Reporter: "What do you expect the Garden to be like? What would it mean to you to clinch on your home floor that night?"
Tatum: "I think it's going to be as loud as it's ever been in my seven years of being a Celtic. Excited to go back home. Celebrate Father's Day on Sunday and compete for a championship on Monday."
The Celtics have a 3-1 lead in the series and they had won the first three games before getting blown out on Friday.
Tatum is in his seventh year in the league (all with Boston), and this is already is his second time in the NBA Finals.
He finished the regular season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.