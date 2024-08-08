Aaron Rodgers Sends Message To Knicks Star Jalen Brunson
Jalen Brunson has established himself as one of the best point guards in the NBA.
The 2024 All-Star is coming off the best year of his career, and he is clearly the leader of the New York Knicks.
Recently, the Knicks announced that Brunson is officially the captain of the team.
Via New York Knicks PR On August 6: "Jalen Brunson Named 36th Captain in Franchise History"
On Thursday, the Knicks held a press conference to celebrate the news of Brunson being named as the team's captain.
They also shared a video of other New York sports legends who shared words for Brunson.
One person who was in the clip was New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers: "Hey Jalen congratulations being named captain of the New York Knicks. What an incredible honor that is. I love watching you play. You exemplify what it means to be competitively great and you lay it on the line every night for your teammates, so I'm not surprised. Advice I have for you? Just be yourself, I love watching you play and can't wait to see you with that C on your chest."
Brunson finished this past year with averages of 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
He led the Knicks to the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.