Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status For Knicks-76ers Game 6
UPDATE: Joel Embiid is available.
On Thursday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center in Pennsylvania.
For the game, the 76ers have listed 2023 MVP Joel Embiid as questionable on the injury report.
He has been on the injury report for every game of the series, but has been upgraded to available in each of the first five.
Via RotoWire: "Joel Embiid: Questionable for Game 6"
Embiid only appeared in 39 regular season games, but averaged an outstanding 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range.
The 76ers are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 47-35 record.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round (in seven games).
The series is currently 3-2 in favor of the Knicks, but the 76ers won Game 5 (in overtime) by a score of 112-106 at Madison Square Garden.
Embiid finished with 19 points, 16 rebounds, ten assists, one steal and four blocks while shooting 7/19 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 48 minutes of playing time.
Game 7 of the series would be on Saturday evening at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
The winner of the series will face off against either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Indiana Pacers in the second round.
Currently, the Pacers lead the Bucks 3-2 with Game 6 on Thursday in Indiana.