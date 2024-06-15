Joel Embiid Makes Brutally Honest Statement About Boston Celtics That Went Viral
On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics are playing the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas) for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Before the game, Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) made an appearance on ESPN's NBA Countdown.
The 2023 MVP shared a brutally honest statement about the Celtics (h/t Hoop Central).
Stephen A. Smith: "As we see the Boston Celtics getting ready to close the deal and win a championship, what does that have you thinking about as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers?"
Embiid: "I can't stand them. I hate Boston."
The Celtics are in the NBA Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons, but they have been unable to win a title since 2008.
Currently, they have a 3-0 lead over the Mavs after winning Game 4 by a score of 106-99.
The Celtics have one of the best rosters in the league with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday.
Tatum and Brown have been together for seven seasons.
As for Embiid, he is one of the best players of all time.
The future Hall of Famer is coming off a regular season where he averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
That said, the 76ers lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
Embiid has been unable to get out of the second round over his eight-year career.