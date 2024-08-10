John Wall Reacts To San Antonio Spurs Latest Signing
Brandon Boston Jr. is coming off his third season in the NBA.
The 22-year-old averaged 5.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.4% from the field in 32 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.
On Friday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Boston Jr. will sign a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.
Via Scotto: "The San Antonio Spurs and Brandon Boston Jr. have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype. The 22-year-old guard will compete for a roster spot. He spent the past three seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and averaged 6.2 points in 12.9 minutes per game."
Following the news, former NBA star John Wall sent out a post to his Instagram story with a photo of Scotto's post.
Wall wrote: "Yessir bro @brandonboston ‼️"
Wall was briefly teammates with Boston Jr. on the Clippers during the 2022-23 season.
In addition, they both played their college basketball for Kentucky.
Boston Jr. has spent his entire three-year career with Los Angeles.
His career averages are 6.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 105 regular season games.
In addition to his time in the NBA, Boston Jr. has also played in the G League.
Last season, he averaged 25.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range in three Showcase Cup games.
As for Wall, the Clippers were his most recent stop.
The five-time NBA All-Star has played 11 seasons for the Wizards, Rockets and Clippers.