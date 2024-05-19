UPDATE: Josh Hart's Official Injury Status For Pacers-Knicks Game 7
UPDATE: OG Anunoby and Josh Hart are both available.
UPDATE: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the latest on Hart.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: New York’s OG Anunoby (hamstring strain) and Josh Hart (abdominal strain) are on course to play Game 7 vs. Indiana — with a final determination looming closer to 3:30 PM ET tip on ABC. Both will participate in walk-thru at MSG."
UPDATE: Josh Hart remains questionable on the 12:30 Eastern Time Injury Report.
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks will host the Indiana Pacers for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Knicks could be without one of their best players, as Josh Hart is officially listed as questionable on the injury report.
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "SNY sources: NYK’s Josh Hart has an abdominal strain and will be listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 7 against Indiana. Hart appeared to suffer the injury early in NYK’s Game 6 loss on Friday night. He was ruled out of the game in the second half."
Hart has been one of the team's most important players, and is averaging 14.9 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range through the first 12 games of the postseason.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season, and beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics are the first seed and beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round (in six games).
Hart was the 30th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and is in his seventh season in the league.
In addition to New York, he has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers.