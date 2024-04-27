Kevin Durant Made NBA History In Timberwolves-Suns Game
On Friday evening, the Phoenix Suns are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home in Arizona) for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
2014 MVP Kevin Durant is playing in his 169th career playoff game, which moves ahead of Michael Cooper on the all-time list.
He is now tied with Dennis Rodman, Kevin McHale, Al Horford and Danny Green for 26th on the list.
Durant is in his second season with the Suns and finished the year with averages of 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
The Suns are the sixth seed in the Western Conference and had a 49-33 record.
So far, the Suns have struggled in their series with the Timberwolves (they are down 2-0 after the first two games at the Target Center).
In Game 2, the Timberwolves won by a score of 105-93.
Durant finished with 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/15 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Durant was the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft out of Texas.
In addition to the Suns, he has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets.
The future Hall of Famer has career averages of 27.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 50.1% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 1,061 regular season games.