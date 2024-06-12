Key Miami Heat Player Can Be A Free Agent
Kevin Love is coming off his second season playing for the Miami Heat.
The former UCLA star is still a productive role player and finished the regular season with averages of 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 55 games.
This summer, Love must decide on a $4 million player option in his contract for the 2024-25 season.
If he declines, he will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Love was the fifth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and has had a Hall of Fame-caliber career.
In addition to the Heat, he has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves over 16 seasons in the league.
His career averages are 16.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 929 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 88 NBA playoff games and helped the Cavs win the 2016 NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
As for the Heat, they are coming off a year where they were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
Love appeared in all five games, and finished with averages of 1.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest.