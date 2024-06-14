Klay Thompson May Have Unfollowed The Golden State Warriors
Klay Thompson is one of the greatest players of all time and is still a reliable shooting guard at 34.
He finished this past season with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
On Friday, fans took notice that Thompson appears to have unfollowed the Warriors on Instagram.
Via @casualtakeking: "Klay Thompson no longer following the Warriors on IG…"
As of right now, the Warriors are not among the 1,315 people that Thompson follows on Instagram.
He is still following the Santa Cruz Warriors (G League).
Thompson will be a free agent this summer, which makes the news even more noteworthy to fans.
His future remains extremely unclear.
Since Thompson is no longer the borderline superstar that he once was, the Warriors will have a tough decision to make on how much money (and how many years) they will offer him.
There are also several teams, such as the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers, who are headed into the 2024 offseason with a lot of cap space to spend.
Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.
He has spent his entire career playing for the Warriors.
They have been to the NBA Finals six times since 2015 (and won four titles in that span).
However, the Warriors are coming off a year where they lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.