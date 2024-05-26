Josh Hart's Viral Post On X During Celtics-Pacers Game
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics faced off against the Indiana Pacers (in Indianapolis) for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Celtics won the game by a score of 114-111 to take a 3-0 lead in the series.
Jrue Holiday came up huge for the Celtics at the end of the game, and he was being talked about by thousands of people on social media.
One person who sent out a post was New York Knicks player Josh Hart.
His post had over 9,000 likes and nearly 300,000 impressions in less than 15 hours.
Hart wrote: "Jrue really that guy"
Holiday finished his night with 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block while shooting 4/10 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
He is in his first season playing for Boston after getting traded (via the Milwaukee Bucks) over the offseason.
The 2021 NBA Champion finished the regular season with averages of 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 69 games.
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Indiana).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Mavs lead the series 2-0 with Game 3 on Sunday evening in Dallas, Texas.
As for Hart, he helped lead the Knicks to the second round of the NBA playoffs (they lost to the Pacers in seven games).