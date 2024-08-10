Knicks Star Josh Hart Reacts To Kyle Lowry's Instagram Post
Kyle Lowry is coming off a season where he appeared in 60 games for the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.
The six-time NBA All-Star is no longer in his prime, but he is still a reliable point guard.
He finished the year with averages of 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range.
On Saturday, Lowry made a post to Instagram with a clip from a recent workout in Miami.
Lowry captioned his post: "The Rookie & The Vet #summer24 #ballislife"
One person who left a comment on Lowry's post was New York Knicks guard Josh Hart.
Hart's comment: "I’m in Miami too. Appreciate the text"
Hart and Lowry have never been teammates, but they both played their college basketball at Villanova.
Lowry was the 24th pick in the 2006 NBA Draft after two seasons playing for the Wildcats.
In addition to the 76ers and Heat, the 2019 NBA Champion has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies over 18 seasons.
As for Hart, he was the 30th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after four years at Villanova.
He helped lead the Wildcats to the 2016 NCAA Championship over North Carolina.
Hart is coming off his second year with New York where he averaged 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 81 games.