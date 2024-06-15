Kyle Kuzma Reacts To Washington Wizards News
Every year, the NBA plays regular season games outside of the United States.
On Friday, the league announced that the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards will play a game on November 2 in Mexico City.
The NBA shared that it's the 33rd game to be played in Mexico since the 1992 season.
Via NBA Communications: "The NBA and Zignia Live today announced that The NBA Mexico City Game 2024 will feature the Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards playing a regular-season game hosted by Zignia Live at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, Nov. 2. "
Following the exciting news, Wizards star Kyle Kuzma sent out a post on X.
His post had over 1,000 likes and 120,000 impressions in less than nine hours.
Wizards: "We’re headin’ to Mexico City! ✈️
We’ll take on the @MiamiHEAT for a regular season matchup on November 2nd."
Kuzma: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Que pasaaaa"
Kuzma is coming off his third year playing for the Wizards.
He led the team with averages of 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
However, the Wizards were among the worst teams in the NBA with a 15-67 record, which had them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in all three seasons that Kuzma has been on the team.
In addition to the Wizards, the 2020 NBA Champion has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers.