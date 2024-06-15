Fastbreak

Kyle Kuzma Reacts To Washington Wizards News

Kyle Kuzma sent out a post on X.

Ben Stinar

Nov 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) reacts after scoring to end the third quarter against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Every year, the NBA plays regular season games outside of the United States.

On Friday, the league announced that the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards will play a game on November 2 in Mexico City.

The NBA shared that it's the 33rd game to be played in Mexico since the 1992 season.

Via NBA Communications: "The NBA and Zignia Live today announced that The NBA Mexico City Game 2024 will feature the Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards playing a regular-season game hosted by Zignia Live at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, Nov. 2. "

Following the exciting news, Wizards star Kyle Kuzma sent out a post on X.

His post had over 1,000 likes and 120,000 impressions in less than nine hours.

Wizards: "We’re headin’ to Mexico City! ✈️

We’ll take on the @MiamiHEAT for a regular season matchup on November 2nd."

Kuzma: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Que pasaaaa"

Kuzma is coming off his third year playing for the Wizards.

He led the team with averages of 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.

Apr 3, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

However, the Wizards were among the worst teams in the NBA with a 15-67 record, which had them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have missed the NBA playoffs in all three seasons that Kuzma has been on the team.

In addition to the Wizards, the 2020 NBA Champion has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers.

