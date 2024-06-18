Kyrie Irving Made NBA History In Mavs-Celtics Game 5
On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Kyrie Irving had five points and five assists while shooting 2/6 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in his first 17 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer James Worthy (463) and Norm Nixon (465) on the all-time playoff assists list.
Irving is now tied with NBA Champion Richard Hamilton (467) for 68th on the list.
The Mavs currently trail the Celtics 3-1 in the series, but they are coming off a 122-84 victory in Game 4.
Irving finished the game with 21 points, four rebounds and six assists while shooting 10/18 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
If the Mavs are able to stay alive on Monday, the teams will then return to Dallas for Game 6 on Thursday evening.
Irving is in his second season playing for Dallas.
After missing the NBA playoffs in 2023, they rebounded and finished as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
Through the first three rounds of the playoffs, the Mavs beat the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.
This is Irving's fourth time in the Finals, and he helped lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
He is in his 13th season in the NBA.