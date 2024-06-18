Fastbreak

Kyrie Irving Made NBA History In Mavs-Celtics Game 5

Kyrie Irving made NBA history in Game 5.

Ben Stinar

Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics in game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics in game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Kyrie Irving had five points and five assists while shooting 2/6 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in his first 17 minutes of playing time.

He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer James Worthy (463) and Norm Nixon (465) on the all-time playoff assists list.

Irving is now tied with NBA Champion Richard Hamilton (467) for 68th on the list.

The Mavs currently trail the Celtics 3-1 in the series, but they are coming off a 122-84 victory in Game 4.

Irving finished the game with 21 points, four rebounds and six assists while shooting 10/18 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.

If the Mavs are able to stay alive on Monday, the teams will then return to Dallas for Game 6 on Thursday evening.

Irving is in his second season playing for Dallas.

After missing the NBA playoffs in 2023, they rebounded and finished as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.

Through the first three rounds of the playoffs, the Mavs beat the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) warm up before game five against the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) warm up before game five against the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

This is Irving's fourth time in the Finals, and he helped lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

He is in his 13th season in the NBA.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.