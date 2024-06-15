Kyrie Irving Moves Ahead Of Hakeem Olajuwon On All-Time NBA List
On Friday evening, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Boston Celtics (at home in Texas) for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Irving had 11 points, two rebounds and three assists while shooting 5/11 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in his first 17 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon (458) for 71st on the all-time playoff assists list.
Following Olajuwon, the next player for Irving to pass will be Hall of Famer James Worthy (463).
The Mavs trail the Celtics 0-3, so they will need a victory to extend the series.
They most recently lost Game 3 (also at home) by a score of 106-99.
Irving had his best game of the series with 35 points, three rebounds and two assists while shooting 13/28 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
If the Mavs are able to win Game 4, the teams will travel back to Boston for Game 5 on Monday evening.
Irving is in the NBA Finals for the fourth time in his career.
He helped lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
In addition to the Cavs and Mavs, Irving has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics over 13 seasons.
He was the first pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and is an eight-time NBA All-Star.