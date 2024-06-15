Fastbreak

Kyrie Irving Moves Ahead Of Hakeem Olajuwon On All-Time NBA List

Kyrie Irving made NBA history in Game 4.

Ben Stinar

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after a play against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter during game three of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
On Friday evening, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Boston Celtics (at home in Texas) for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Irving had 11 points, two rebounds and three assists while shooting 5/11 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in his first 17 minutes of playing time.

He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon (458) for 71st on the all-time playoff assists list.

Following Olajuwon, the next player for Irving to pass will be Hall of Famer James Worthy (463).

The Mavs trail the Celtics 0-3, so they will need a victory to extend the series.

They most recently lost Game 3 (also at home) by a score of 106-99.

Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots the ball against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first quarter during game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Irving had his best game of the series with 35 points, three rebounds and two assists while shooting 13/28 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.

If the Mavs are able to win Game 4, the teams will travel back to Boston for Game 5 on Monday evening.

Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) warms up before game four of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Irving is in the NBA Finals for the fourth time in his career.

He helped lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Jun 19, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) hug after game seven of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
In addition to the Cavs and Mavs, Irving has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics over 13 seasons.

He was the first pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and is an eight-time NBA All-Star.

