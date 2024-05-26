Kyrie Irving Reportedly Follows New York Knicks Player On X
The NBA has arguably the biggest presence on social media out of all of the major pro sports leagues.
Fans love to debate, follow rumors and see what their favorite players are up too.
Recently, NBA Alerts (an account that monitors social media activity round the league) reported that Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has followed Julius Randle (New York Knicks) on X.
Via NBA Alerts: "🤝 Kyrie Irving (KyrieIrving) is now following @J30_RANDLE"
While the recent social media activity of Irving likely means nothing, fans took notice.
Irving is currently in the Western Conference Finals, and the Mavs have a 2-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves with Game 3 on Sunday evening in Texas.
The former Duke star is in his second year playing for Dallas, and is coming off a regular season where he averaged 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
He has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets over 13 seasons in the NBA.
As for Randle, he only played in 46 games this season due to injury.
The All-Star forward finished the regular season with averages of 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 46 games.
He has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers over 10 seasons in the NBA.