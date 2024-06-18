Kyrie Irving Sends Out Viral Post On X After Dallas Mavericks Lose NBA Finals
On Monday evening, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks lost Game 5 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics by a score of 106-88.
After the series ended, Irving sent out a post on X that had over 12,000 likes and 265,000 impressions in 10 minutes.
Irving wrote: "Tribe, stay together no matter what. Through the ups and downs, wins and losses, success and failure. Keep your head up high. This mission is bigger than us. I love you all!
Hélà🤞🏾🪶♾❤️"
Irving finished the loss with 15 points, three rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 5/16 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
The Celtics were simply the better team, as the Mavs were never able to gain any real momentum in the series.
Before checking out of the game, Irving congratulated the players and staff on the Celtics.
Via Pat Doney of NBC DFW: "Classy move by Kyrie Irving — congratulating his former Celtics teammates & coaches before checking out of the game. He even saluted the crowd as they continued to boo him… "
Irving has now been to the NBA Finals four times and has a 1-3 record.
He helped lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Despite the tough end to the season, the Mavs exceeded most people's expectations.
They went from missing the postseason in 2023 to reaching the NBA Finals in 2024.