Kyrie Irving's Viral Quote About Anthony Edwards After Mavs-Timberwolves Game
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves (on the road) by a score of 108-105 to win Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Kyrie Irving was outstanding and finished the game with 30 points, five rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 12/23 from the field in 40 minutes of playing time.
Before Game 1, Anthony Edwards had embraced the challenge of guarding Irving (h/t the NBA on TNT).
Edwards on Sunday: "It's going to be fun, man. My matchup is going to be Kyrie, so that's going to be fun. We're going to see what I can do vs. him."
Irving was asked about Edwards after Game 1 (h/t the NBA on TNT).
Irving: "I used it as a motivation. When I was sitting at home and I saw it, I was like, it's just a nod of respect. I also knew what type of game it was going to be. Game 1 and also for the rest of the series. I was at home with my family, watching Game 7, and then Ant comes out and says, 'I got Kyrie.' But also that's a no fear mentality and that's why we love Ant."
Game 2 of the series will be on Friday evening (also at the Target Center in Minnesota).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
The Celtics lead the Pacers 1-0 with Game 2 on Thursday evening in Boston.
They won Game 1 by a score of 133-128 (in overtime).